Eli Lilly says lung cancer drug rejected by FDA citing need for a diverse trial
Mar. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBXFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve the lung cancer therapy sintilimab developed with its Chinese partner, Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBXF).
- The duo had sought the FDA clearance for the PD-1 inhibitor, sintilimab injection, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a first line therapy for nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The rejection is in line with the outcome of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting in February, the regulator has mentioned in the so-called complete response letter (CRL). The agency has recommended the conduct of a multiregional clinical trial.
- Eli Lilly (LLY) and Innovent (OTCPK:IVBXF) are assessing the next course of action for sintilimab in the U.S.
- Read more on the recommendations of the FDA AdCom meeting for sintilimab last month, which sparked a debate on the approvability of medicines developed exclusively in China.