Eli Lilly says lung cancer drug rejected by FDA citing need for a diverse trial

Mar. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), IVBXFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) did not approve the lung cancer therapy sintilimab developed with its Chinese partner, Innovent Biologics (OTCPK:IVBXF).
  • The duo had sought the FDA clearance for the PD-1 inhibitor, sintilimab injection, in combination with pemetrexed and platinum chemotherapy as a first line therapy for nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The rejection is in line with the outcome of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting in February, the regulator has mentioned in the so-called complete response letter (CRL). The agency has recommended the conduct of a multiregional clinical trial.
  • Eli Lilly (LLY) and Innovent (OTCPK:IVBXF) are assessing the next course of action for sintilimab in the U.S.
  • Read more on the recommendations of the FDA AdCom meeting for sintilimab last month, which sparked a debate on the approvability of medicines developed exclusively in China.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.