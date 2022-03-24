Airbus revises Indian airlines demand higher amid growth in sector: Reuters

Mar. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

IndiGo Airbus A320 NEO VT-IZJ passenger plane landing at Istanbul Ataturk Airport

Jozsef Soos/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Amid growth in Indian aviation sector, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) raised its Indian airlines demand forecast from 1,900 planes to 2,210 planes to be ordered over the upcoming 20 years.
  • Quick look at Airbus key figures in its latest FY21 reporting:

  • Reuters cited Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, who said at an air show that with low-cost carriers occupying a large market share Airbus expects airlines will need 1,770 narrowbody planes to grow their fleets and replace old planes, with the remainder being widebody planes.
  • McBratney sees India's domestic and international air travel market to grow 6.2% annually over the next 20 years significantly ahead of average global growth of about 3.9%.
  • IndiGo, Airbus' biggest customer for its A320 narrowbody planes, and Vistara, JV between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, is likely to boost capacity and utilization levels.
  • In the Last week of February, it was known that Airbus and Boeing are in talks for multi-jet order from Air India, airline bought by Tata Sons from the Indian government.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.