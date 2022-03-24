Airbus revises Indian airlines demand higher amid growth in sector: Reuters
Mar. 24, 2022 7:00 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSF), EADSYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amid growth in Indian aviation sector, Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) raised its Indian airlines demand forecast from 1,900 planes to 2,210 planes to be ordered over the upcoming 20 years.
- Quick look at Airbus key figures in its latest FY21 reporting:
- Reuters cited Brent McBratney, head of airline marketing for India and South Asia, who said at an air show that with low-cost carriers occupying a large market share Airbus expects airlines will need 1,770 narrowbody planes to grow their fleets and replace old planes, with the remainder being widebody planes.
- McBratney sees India's domestic and international air travel market to grow 6.2% annually over the next 20 years significantly ahead of average global growth of about 3.9%.
- IndiGo, Airbus' biggest customer for its A320 narrowbody planes, and Vistara, JV between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons, is likely to boost capacity and utilization levels.
- In the Last week of February, it was known that Airbus and Boeing are in talks for multi-jet order from Air India, airline bought by Tata Sons from the Indian government.