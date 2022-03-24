JBT kicks off Investor Day, provides financial forecast through 2025
Mar. 24, 2022 7:05 AM ETJohn Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Launching its Investor Day event, Technology solutions provider JBT (NYSE:JBT) provides its guidance through FY2025 forecasting organic sales CAGR growth at 7-9%; FoodTech division growth of 7-9% and AeroTech division growth of 8-10%.
- The company's adjusted EBITDA margin growth of +17% with AeroTech +14% and Corporate expense of ~2.3% of revenue.
- It expects Free cash flow conversion greater than 100% after 2022.
- Organic ROIC growth of 15% in 2025.
- The M&A investment opportunity of $1B-$1.5B through 2025.
- "Furthermore, we are also announcing our vision for JBT to become a pure play food and beverage technology solutions provider. In connection with this, we are exploring strategic alternatives for our AeroTech platform. We are considering a full range of strategic alternatives for AeroTech to identify the most value-creating opportunity for our shareholders. We expect to complete our strategic assessment in the first half of 2023," said Brian Deck, President and CEO.