JBT kicks off Investor Day, provides financial forecast through 2025

Mar. 24, 2022 7:05 AM ETJohn Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Ten years from 2021 to 2030 on highway road and white marking lines in the forest

smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

  • Launching its Investor Day event, Technology solutions provider JBT (NYSE:JBT) provides its guidance through FY2025 forecasting organic sales CAGR growth at 7-9%; FoodTech division growth of 7-9% and AeroTech division growth of 8-10%.
  • The company's adjusted EBITDA margin growth of +17% with AeroTech +14% and Corporate expense of ~2.3% of revenue.
  • It expects Free cash flow conversion greater than 100% after 2022.
  • Organic ROIC growth of 15% in 2025.
  • The M&A investment opportunity of $1B-$1.5B through 2025.
  • "Furthermore, we are also announcing our vision for JBT to become a pure play food and beverage technology solutions provider. In connection with this, we are exploring strategic alternatives for our AeroTech platform. We are considering a full range of strategic alternatives for AeroTech to identify the most value-creating opportunity for our shareholders. We expect to complete our strategic assessment in the first half of 2023," said Brian Deck, President and CEO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.