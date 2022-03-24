Sinovac booster shows 98% protection against death/severe COVID in people over 60 in study

Mar. 24, 2022 7:08 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)PFE, BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Virus Graphs

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) said a study in Hong Kong suggested that three shots of its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac offered ~98% protection against death or severe illness in people over 60 years of age.
  • The study, however also showed that for people 60 and older, two Sinovac doses were 72.2% effective against severe illness and 77.4% effective in preventing death, which was lower than two shots of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) vaccine which was 89.6% effective against severe illness and 92.3% effective in preventing death.
  • In three-dose booster vaccination for people over 60 years old, Sinovac vaccine was 97.9% effective in preventing severe illness while for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the efficacy rate was 98.0%. Meanwhile, the effective rate in preventing death of the Sinovac vaccine was 98.3% and for the Pfizer/BioNTech was 98.1%.
  • The study analyzed patients hospitalized during Hong Kong's continuing Omicron wave.
  • In December 2021, it was reported that three doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine didn’t produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against the Omicron variant.
  • The company said that in October 2021, the World Health Organization recommended a third dose of CoronaVac to people aged 60 who had received the Sinovac vaccine.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.