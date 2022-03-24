Sinovac booster shows 98% protection against death/severe COVID in people over 60 in study
Mar. 24, 2022 7:08 AM ETSinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA)PFE, BNTXBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) said a study in Hong Kong suggested that three shots of its COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac offered ~98% protection against death or severe illness in people over 60 years of age.
- The study, however also showed that for people 60 and older, two Sinovac doses were 72.2% effective against severe illness and 77.4% effective in preventing death, which was lower than two shots of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) vaccine which was 89.6% effective against severe illness and 92.3% effective in preventing death.
- In three-dose booster vaccination for people over 60 years old, Sinovac vaccine was 97.9% effective in preventing severe illness while for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine the efficacy rate was 98.0%. Meanwhile, the effective rate in preventing death of the Sinovac vaccine was 98.3% and for the Pfizer/BioNTech was 98.1%.
- The study analyzed patients hospitalized during Hong Kong's continuing Omicron wave.
- In December 2021, it was reported that three doses of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine didn’t produce sufficient levels of neutralizing antibodies to protect against the Omicron variant.
- The company said that in October 2021, the World Health Organization recommended a third dose of CoronaVac to people aged 60 who had received the Sinovac vaccine.