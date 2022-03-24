Darden Restaurants falls after tightening guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reports sales growth of 41.3% in FQ3 to $2.45B, driven by a blended same-restaurant sales increase of 38.1% and the addition of 33 net new restaurants to the mix.

Same-restaurant sales rose 29.9% at Olive Garden, 31.6% at Longhorn Steakhouse and were up 85.8% for the fine dining business.

Average weekly sales rose to $101,490 from $73,404 last year and $100,195 in 2020.

The restaurant operator said the Omicron variant significantly impacted guest demand in January, as well as restaurant staffing and operating expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA of $395M was generated during the quarter.

CEO update: "We have a strong balance sheet and the right strategy in place, driven by our four competitive advantages of significant scale, extensive data and insights, rigorous strategic planning and our results-oriented culture."

Looking ahead, Darden (DRI) sees FY22 sales of $9.55B to $9.62B vs. $9.6B consensus and a prior view for $9.55B to $9.70B. Same-restaurant sales growth of +29% to +30% is expected vs. +29% to +31% prior view. EPS of $7.30 to $7.45 is anticipated vs. $7.51 consensus.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) fell 2.97% in premarket trading to $127.05 following the softer-than-expected guidance.