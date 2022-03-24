Pfizer granted FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for RSV vaccine candidate
Mar. 24, 2022 7:16 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced on Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded the agency’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF-06928316 (RSVpreF), a vaccine candidate targeted at respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
- The designation covers PF-06928316 for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in those aged 60 years and older.
- The decision was mainly based on the results from a proof-of-concept, Phase 2a study, which was designed to evaluate a single dose of the vaccine at 120µg in healthy adults 18 to 50 years of age, the company said.
- FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation is aimed at speeding up the development and review of treatments targeted at serious or life-threatening conditions.
- Currently, there are no therapeutic or prophylactic options available for older adults with RSV disease, which is estimated to cause 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in the U.S. each year.
In September, Pfizer (PFE) announced the start of a late-stage trial to evaluate the RSV vaccine candidate with the participation of about 30,000 subjects.