KKR reports over $850M in Q1-to-date monetization activity
Mar. 24, 2022 7:19 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has earned gross realized carried interest and realized investment income of more than $850M in Q1 through March 24, the investment firm said.
- About two-thirds of that amount is gross realized carried interest, and about a third is realized investment income. The activity is driven primarily by strategic and secondary sale transactions that have closed quarter-to-date, as well as dividend and interest income from KKR's balance sheet portfolio.
- The amount compares with $1.15B for the period of Oct. 1 to Dec. 21, 2021, that KKR (KKR) reported on Dec. 22, made up of ~50% gross realized carried interest, ~30% realized incentive fees, and ~20% realized investment income.