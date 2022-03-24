Johnson Controls lands buy rating from Deutsche Bank with shares called undervalued

Deutsche Bank upgraded Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) to a Buy rating after having the electronics and HVAC supplier stock set at with a Hold rating. The firm said Johnson Controls will benefit from the macro trend toward sustainability and has less risk tied to the Russia-Ukraine war than some peers.

Shares of JCI were called attractive after falling more than 20% this year.

Analyst Nicole DeBlase: "We see this underperformance as unfounded, including relative to HVAC peers, given JCI has less resi exposure and no transport refrigeration exposure, both of which could be near peak growth... In the ever-changing current macro construct, we see JCI as attractively positioned to weather the storm, with secular megatrend growth drivers to boot."

Deutsche Bank assigned a price target to Johnson Controls (JCI) of $79 to rep 22% upside potential. Shares of JCI broke 1.17% higher premarket on Thursday.

