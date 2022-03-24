BiondVax stock soars 15% on research pact to develop nanosized antibody therapies

Mar. 24, 2022 7:32 AM ETBiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) is collaborating with the Max Planck Society, and the University Medical Center Göttingen in Germany for developing innovative nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs).
  • Under the agreements, BiondVax will have an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license at pre-agreed commercial terms for further development and commercialization of each generated NanoAb.
  • The company said the collaboration targets indications with large and growing market sizes where the NanoAb advantages have the potential to capture market share such as psoriasis, asthma, macular degeneration, and psoriatic arthritis.
  • BiondVax added that development of NanoAbs covered under agreement has already begun, and initial preclinical results are expected in 2023.
  • The company noted that NanoAbs can be mass-produced through recombinant protein manufacturing in sites such its facility in Jerusalem.
  • BVXV +15.33% pre-market to $1.58
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.