BiondVax stock soars 15% on research pact to develop nanosized antibody therapies
Mar. 24, 2022 7:32 AM ETBiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) is collaborating with the Max Planck Society, and the University Medical Center Göttingen in Germany for developing innovative nanosized antibodies (NanoAbs).
- Under the agreements, BiondVax will have an exclusive option for an exclusive worldwide license at pre-agreed commercial terms for further development and commercialization of each generated NanoAb.
- The company said the collaboration targets indications with large and growing market sizes where the NanoAb advantages have the potential to capture market share such as psoriasis, asthma, macular degeneration, and psoriatic arthritis.
- BiondVax added that development of NanoAbs covered under agreement has already begun, and initial preclinical results are expected in 2023.
- The company noted that NanoAbs can be mass-produced through recombinant protein manufacturing in sites such its facility in Jerusalem.
- BVXV +15.33% pre-market to $1.58