FactSet Research Systems Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.30, revenue of $431.1M beats by $4.01M

Mar. 24, 2022 7:31 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • FactSet Research Systems press release (NYSE:FDS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.27 beats by $0.30.
  • Revenue of $431.1M (+10.0% Y/Y) beats by $4.01M.
  • Organic Q2 ASV plus professional services of $1.7 billion, up 9.4% year over year

  • Fiscal 2022 Expectations

    • Organic ASV plus professional services is expected to increase in the range of $130 million to $150 million over fiscal 2021.
    • Revenues is expected to be in the range of $1,800 million to $1,830 million vs. $1.82B consensus.
    • Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%.
    • Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 33% to 34%.
    • FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 12.5% to 13.5%.
    • Diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $9.75 to $10.15. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $12.75 to $13.15 vs. $13.01 consensus.
