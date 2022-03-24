dLocal announces strategic partnership with BigCommerce
Mar. 24, 2022 7:31 AM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SaaS eCommerce company BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) has chosen dLocal to power both cross border and local-to-local payins to fuel their Latin American expansion, the first region where BigCommerce will offer cards and local payment methods.
- Pursuant to which dLocal will power cross border and local-to-local payments to support BigCommerce’s global expansion in Latin America.
- dLocal’s award-winning solution enables BigCommerce merchants for the first time to accept localized payments such as local cards and Alternative Payment Methods, including Boleto Bancário and Pix in Brazil, and Oxxo in Mexico.