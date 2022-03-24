Moderna raises commercial outlook for COVID-19 vaccine
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is trading higher in the pre-market Thursday after increasing the financial guidance for the company’s blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine, branded as Spikevax.
- Ahead of its 3rd Annual Vaccines Day today, the company said that it has signed nearly $21 billion worth of Advance Purchase Agreements for Spikevax sales in 2022. Last month, the value of Advance Purchase Agreements stood at about $19 billion.
- The value of options (probability-weighted) has approached ~$0.5 billion. Already, the U.K., Canada, Taiwan, Kuwait, and Switzerland have inked purchase agreements with Moderna (MRNA) for 2023.
- Additional countries, including the U.S., are in negotiations with the company for more vaccine orders in 2022 and 2023, the company said.
The improved outlook for the company’s only commercialized product comes at a time Moderna (MRNA) shares are trading more than 60% lower than its recent peak in August, as shown in this graph.