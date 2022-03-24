Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) shares rose on Thursday after Citi added the semiconductor company to its U.S. Focus List.

Analyst Amanda Scarnati, who has a buy rating and a $125 price target on the stock, noted that Wolfspeed is "best positioned" with its technology and ability to capitalize on the shift to system-in-a-chip and is likely to see "significant growth" through 2026, with 2022 and 2023 poised for more than 40% growth.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) shares rose slightly more than 1.5% to $105.25 in premarket trading on Thursday.

In addition, Scarnati noted that Wolfspeed has "strong exposure" to power supply for electric vehicles, charging stations and the conversion of industrial power which makes it a "highly attractive" [Environmental, Social, and Governance] stock.

"Within automotive, in 2030, if 35 [million] [battery electric vehicles] use [system-in-a-chip] the lifetime savings for that one model year would include [greenhouse gas] emissions equivalent to 2.7 billion gallons of gasoline," Scarnati wrote.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) also has a few near-term and medium-term catalysts that could move the stock, including comments related to production at its Mohwak facility, along with continued strength in design wins.

However, Scarnati notes there are several things that could go wrong for Wolfspeed (WOLF), including concerns about margin pressure, as well as a broader macro event that hurt consumer and industrial spending.

In January, Wolfspeed (WOLF) priced $650 million worth of debt due 2028, up from an initial $500 million.