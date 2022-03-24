Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures rise as yields race higher again

Stock index futures point to a higher open Thursday after drop yesterday as rates move up again, albeit with the yield curve steepening.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.7%, S&P futures (SPX) +0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.5% are higher.

The yield curve is steepening a little bit, with rates still racing higher.

The 10-year Treasury yield is up 6 basis points to 2.38%. The 2-year is up 4 basis points to 2.15%.

"The Fed doesn't want to talk, yet, about the prospect of a significant increase in the level of neutral rates," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said. "But the Treasury market is starting to behave as though it has an inkling that the 'new normal' idea of long yields around 2% forever is an idea whose expiration date has passed."

"The curve has flattened substantially since the December FOMC meeting, when the FOMC signaled three hikes this year, and last week's new dotplot showing seven hikes, with the 2s-10s spread dropping from a steady 80bp to just 22bp. More recently, though, rates have risen sharply across the whole curve," he added.

On the economic calendar, initial jobless claims arrive before the bell, as do February durable goods orders, expected to drop 0.5% for the month.

"There has been no capital spending boom despite the very low interest rate environment," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan wrote. "Partly, productivity has risen as we use consumer and capital goods we already have more efficiently. Starbucks can employ fewer workers if customers start using phones they already own to order and pay for their coffee."

As President Joe Biden meets with NATO leaders today, trading in 33 Russian stocks resumed with moves to prop up shares helping prices.