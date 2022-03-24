Alaska Air provides long-term financial framework, FY22 outlook; renews BofA partnership agreement
Mar. 24, 2022 7:40 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC), ALKBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ahead of its Investor Day scheduled today, Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) revealed its long-term financial framework and provides FY22 outlook.
- "Throughout our history, Alaska has consistently outperformed the industry, and we're well positioned to continue that trend, leveraging loyalty, alliances, network growth and our brand to unlock significant value and deliver $400M of incremental revenue as part of our 2025 strategic plan," CEO Ben Minicucci commented.
- The airline plans to grow an average of 4-8% per year through 2025; it also plans to accelerate the transition of its fleet of 300+ aircraft to all-Boeing 737 for its mainline operations and all-Embraer E175 jets for regional, by 2023 end.
- The company is also growing cargo business operations by converting two passenger 737-800s to freighters, bringing the total freighter fleet to five.
- FY22 Outlook:
- Alaska Air and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) announced an extension of their co-branded credit card agreement through 2030.
- Alaska Airlines' co-branded credit card with Bank of America currently offers cardholders the airline industry's most generous loyalty rewards program.
- In 2H22, Alaska and Bank of America plan to announce additional benefits to further elevate its loyalty program for cardholders, while driving long-term value for both companies.