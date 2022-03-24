Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has officially added Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model Y SUV to its electric vehicle rental fleet, according to a posting on the car rental firm's website.

Last year, Hertz Global (HTZ) announced a plan to order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla. Deliveries were slated for this year and most of the Tesla vehicles in the Hertz fleet are expected to be Model 3s.

Hertz's website does not list the booking rate yet for a Model Y. The Tesla Model 3 range is priced between $46,990 to $61,990 in the U.S. before subsidies, while the Model Y range is priced between $62,990 to $67,990.

Hertz Global (HTZ) rose 1.74% premarket to $22.84 and Tesla (TSLA) was 1.69% higher to $1,015.98. Of note, Tesla (TSLA) is back in the one trillion dollar market cap club.