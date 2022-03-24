Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is now targeting adjusted EPS growth, excluding reportable catastrophes, of 16%-20% for 2022 and over 12% average annual growth for the following two years, the company will say at its investor day event. On that same basis, 2021 adjusted EPS rose 14% Y/Y.

That brings the 2022 adjusted EPS guidance to $14.06-$14.54, up from the $12.12 reported in 2021. That implies at least $15.75 of adjusted EPS, excluding reportable catastrophes, in 2023 and at least $17.64 in 2024.

The company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase 8-10% in 2022 and 10% average per year for 2023 and 2024 from 2021's $1.1B baseline. That implies 2022 adjusted EBITDA of ~$1.2B, ~$1.3B in 2023, and ~$1.45B in 2024.

The insurance and housing lifestyle company expects its segment cash generation to jump to ~$2.9B in 2022, up from $729M in 2021.

"As Assurant (AIZ) continues to evolve into a more fee-based, capital-light and service-oriented enterprise, sustained earnings growth and cash flow generation are expected to continue to provide us with the flexibility to target strategic investments to drive long-term growth while at the same time returning capital to shareholders and maintaining our investment grade and financial strength ratings," said President and CEO Keith Demmings.

