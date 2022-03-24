ParcelPal Logistics signs agreement with seafood company
Mar. 24, 2022 7:53 AM ETParcelPal Logistics Inc. (PTNYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ParcelPal Logistics (OTCQB:PTNYF) signed an agreement with a new Calgary-based premium seafood client as part of its broader plan to continue to diversify its customer base and execute on additional profitable business engagements.
- This new customer currently operates in western Canada and they deliver seafood right to your doorstep.
- ParcelPal will be delivering their products via its scheduled next day delivery service from their facility to their end-customers.
- "While we continue to sign additional new customers and expand with new and existing customers in Canada, we are simultaneously focusing heavily on our further expansion and subsequent growth in the United States as additional new customer and acquisition opportunities have arisen, all in an effort to create additional value for our shareholders," CEO Rich Wheeless commented.