NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) shares fell early Thursday after investment firm Bank of America downgraded the stock on concerns that earnings per share could fall due to rising investments in its business.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan lowered the rating to neutral from buy and slightly cut the price target to $96 from $100, noting that investments that are needed for growth will not allow NetApp to realize the operating leverage the stock needs to rise.

"While management has the option to scale back investments if growth does not materialize; however, the resultant slower growth would also limit upside for shares," Mohan wrote in a note to clients.

NetApp (NTAP) shares fell slightly more than 2.5% to $84.85 in premarket trading.

In addition, Mohan noted that NetApp (NTAP) is tracking ahead of its annual recurring revenue target for the public cloud. At its recent investor day, NetApp raised its long-term guidance to $2 billion in annual recurring revenue by 2026, including an estimated $250 to $300 million from acquisitions, up from a prior outlook of $1 billion by 2025.

The analyst also noted that NetApp's management sees more than $2 billion in operating cash flow by 2025, with operating cash flow margins at 25%.

There is also the potential for gross margins to rise to be between 69% and 70% by 2025, up from 67% and roughly 60% to 70% of free cash flow will be spent on buybacks and dividends, with the rest spent on public cloud acquisitions.

On Tuesday, NetApp (NTAP) announced an authorization for the repurchase of up to an additional $1 billion of its common stock, with no expiration date.