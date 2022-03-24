CareDx’s AlloCare app adds feature for pre-transplant patients to track waitlist process
Mar. 24, 2022 7:56 AM ETCareDx, Inc (CDNA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) said its AlloCare mobile phone health app now features a “virtual roadmap” to help patients track and complete the requirements needed to be considered for placement on a transplant waiting list.
- “The AlloCare app can now be used by both pre- and post-transplant patients. This new enhancement empowers pre-transplant patients to take control of the waitlisting process,” said CareDx President and CEO Reg Seeto. “Now that the TxAccess communication tool is fully integrated, AlloCare users can easily connect with their referring provider and transplant center in managing this complex journey.”