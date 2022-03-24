Morgan Stanley weighed in on Hyzon Motors' (NASDAQ:HYZN) earnings report, which included a wider adjusted EBITDA loss than anticipated and guidance for deliveries of 300 to 400 vehicles.

Analyst Courtney Yakavonis on HYZN: "Supply chain challenges continue to weigh on HYZN's N-T delivery expectations, despite ongoing evidence of commercial traction & improving TCO economics. 2H22 should bring more tangible milestones as internal fuel cell production capabilities ramp & developed market deliveries/trials accelerate."

Due to the slow ramp, Morgan Stanley kept an Equal-weight rating on Hyzon (HYZN) and price target of $7. Shares of Hyzon Motors (HYZN) are up 1.03% premarket to $5.89 vs. the post-SPAC range of $3.86 to $11.37.

Dig into the Hyzon Motors earnings call transcript.