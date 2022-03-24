Hyzon Motors is viewed cautiously by Morgan Stanley after earnings

Mar. 24, 2022 7:59 AM ETHyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Morgan Stanley weighed in on Hyzon Motors' (NASDAQ:HYZN) earnings report, which included a wider adjusted EBITDA loss than anticipated and guidance for deliveries of 300 to 400 vehicles.

Analyst Courtney Yakavonis on HYZN: "Supply chain challenges continue to weigh on HYZN's N-T delivery expectations, despite ongoing evidence of commercial traction & improving TCO economics. 2H22 should bring more tangible milestones as internal fuel cell production capabilities ramp & developed market deliveries/trials accelerate."

Due to the slow ramp, Morgan Stanley kept an Equal-weight rating on Hyzon (HYZN) and price target of $7. Shares of Hyzon Motors (HYZN) are up 1.03% premarket to $5.89 vs. the post-SPAC range of $3.86 to $11.37.

Dig into the Hyzon Motors earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.