BYD, Shell forge charging partnership
Mar. 24, 2022 8:00 AM ETBYD Company Limited (BYDDF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chinese EV maker BYD (OTCPK:BYDDF) has forged a global strategic partnership with oil and gas company Shell (SHEL).
- The partnership, which will initially kick-off in China and Europe, will help enhance the charging experience for BYD's pure electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) customers.
- BYD customers will have access to membership services encompassing over 275,000 charging terminals on Shell's network.
- The partners also plan to jointly develop fleet solutions and exclusive charging services for BYD's customers in key European markets.
- Furthermore, a joint venture will be established to develop an EV charging network in China. The JV is expected to operate over 10,000 EV charging terminals in Shenzhen, with plans to expand to other cities in China in the future.
- In addition to this, BYD and Shell plan to collaborate on global R&D in the areas of battery performance and charging, with Shell leading a study to apply its technologies and products to help BYD further save costs and improve hardware performance.
- Shell entered into a similar partnership with NIO (NIO) - BYD's local counterpart - last year.
- BYD shares have climbed 37.19% over the past year
