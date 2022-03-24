Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY) +2.8% pre-market after signing a contract with DOF Subsea to perform subsea construction and installation services related to the replacement of the existing FPSO unit with a floating storage and offloading vessel at the Etame field offshore Gabon.

Engineering and design work related to the field infrastructure upgrade has been completed, with subsea work planned to begin in July and be completed before the FSO is operational in September 2022.

Vaalco says the FSO will increase effective storage capacity by more than 50% and reduce costs by nearly 50% compared to the current FPSO.

"This project will significantly improve our margins, enhance our cash flow generation and sustain our operational excellence and robust financial performance at Etame through 2030," the company says.

Vaalco recently reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.21/share on revenues of $56M.