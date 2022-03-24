Eskay Mining to raise C$7M in capital through stock issuance

Mar. 24, 2022 8:05 AM ETEskay Mining Corp. (ESKYF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Eskay Mining (OTCQB:ESKYF) plans to offer non-brokered private placement of up to C$7M of flow-through units to be sold to charitable purchasers at C$3.15/Charity FT Unit.
  • "This financing along with more than C$12M in warrants we anticipate to be exercised will complete our needs to undertake Eskay's expansive exploration plan in 2022," CEO Mac Balkam commented.
  • Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one share to be issued as flow-through share and one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at C$3.40 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date.
  • Proceeds from the sale of Charity FT Units will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses.
  • Offer is scheduled to close on or around Apr.20.
