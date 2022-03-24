Provectus reports synthesis of new halogenated xanthene small molecule

Doctor doing research in lab during COVID-19

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said it has developed and manufactured a second halogenated xanthene (HX), adding to its lead, clinical-stage, HX small molecule called rose bengal sodium (RBS).
  • The company said its intellectual property comprises an entire class of related HX molecules that are proprietarily-synthesized.
  • "We are excited to have produced a new halogenated xanthene, further expanding our medical science platform. We look forward to developing this small molecule into a viable Provectus drug product candidate," said Dominic Rodrigues, vice chair of board.
