Provectus reports synthesis of new halogenated xanthene small molecule
Mar. 24, 2022 8:06 AM ETProvectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (PVCT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Provectus (OTC:PVCT) said it has developed and manufactured a second halogenated xanthene (HX), adding to its lead, clinical-stage, HX small molecule called rose bengal sodium (RBS).
- The company said its intellectual property comprises an entire class of related HX molecules that are proprietarily-synthesized.
- "We are excited to have produced a new halogenated xanthene, further expanding our medical science platform. We look forward to developing this small molecule into a viable Provectus drug product candidate," said Dominic Rodrigues, vice chair of board.