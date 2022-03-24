NanoString initiated at Cantor with Buy rating on potential in spatial biology
Mar. 24, 2022 8:08 AM ETNanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Life sciences company, NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG), is trading higher in the pre-market Thursday on low volume after Cantor Fitzgerald started its coverage with a Buy recommendation citing its prospects in the field of spatial biology.
- The analyst Kyle Mikson notes that NanoString (NSTG) “has an emerging spatial biology franchise and legacy gene expression analysis business.”
- With legacy nCounter business offering a steady core, Mikson argues that the company’s spatial biology strategy will fuel its long-term growth.
- The analyst also points out that in the second half of the year, NanoString (NSTG) plans to launch its CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI), which could further expand its market presence.
- Citing the current levels its shares are trading, Mikson thinks, NanoString (NSTG) highlights upside potential. The price target set to $50 per share implies a premium of ~54% to the last close.
- With over 50% decline, NanoString (NSTG) has well underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.