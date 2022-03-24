Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals asks regulators to begin early-stage asthma trial
Mar. 24, 2022 8:14 AM ETArrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has filed an application with New Zealand authorities seeking permission to begin a Phase 1/2a trial of ARO-MUC5AC, its candidate for asthma and other muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
- ARO-MUC5AC is an RNAi therapeutic that is designed to reduce production of the protein mucin 5AC (MUC5AC).
- The application was sent to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for review by the Standing Committee on Therapeutic Trials.
- Arrowhead (ARWR) plans to enroll up to 42 healthy participants and up to 16 patients with asthma in the trial.
- The company also announced a pulmonary R&D day on May 26.
