Mar. 24, 2022

  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has filed an application with New Zealand authorities seeking permission to begin a Phase 1/2a trial of ARO-MUC5AC, its candidate for asthma and other muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.
  • ARO-MUC5AC is an RNAi therapeutic that is designed to reduce production of the protein mucin 5AC (MUC5AC).
  • The application was sent to the New Zealand Medicines and Medical Devices Safety Authority for review by the Standing Committee on Therapeutic Trials.
  • Arrowhead (ARWR) plans to enroll up to 42 healthy participants and up to 16 patients with asthma in the trial.
  • The company also announced a pulmonary R&D day on May 26.
