Roper Technologies' subsidiary partners with FourKites for enabling real-time supply chain visibility
Mar. 24, 2022 8:15 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, DAT Freight & Analytics, wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), and FourKites, real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced the next step in their strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network.
- Integrating FourKites visibility into the DAT One Freight Management System will enable FourKites’ platform carriers to make themselves instantly identifiable to 3PLs and brokers on the DAT network, creating the largest pool of trackable capacity on the spot market.
- DAT and FourKites combined together are providing an innovative solution to simplify delivery of automated tracking and carrier connectivity for brokers and shippers through the DAT One Freight Management System.