Roper Technologies' subsidiary partners with FourKites for enabling real-time supply chain visibility

Mar. 24, 2022 8:15 AM ETRoper Technologies, Inc. (ROP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • North America’s largest marketplace for truckload freight, DAT Freight & Analytics, wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), and FourKites, real-time supply chain visibility platform, announced the next step in their strategic partnership that will bring real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility to the DAT network.
  • Integrating FourKites visibility into the DAT One Freight Management System will enable FourKites’ platform carriers to make themselves instantly identifiable to 3PLs and brokers on the DAT network, creating the largest pool of trackable capacity on the spot market.
  • DAT and FourKites combined together are providing an innovative solution to simplify delivery of automated tracking and carrier connectivity for brokers and shippers through the DAT One Freight Management System.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.