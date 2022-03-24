Lightspeed promotes Brandon Nussey to COO, Asha Bakshani to CFO
Mar. 24, 2022 8:15 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) has promoted Brandon Nussey to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Asha Bakshani to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
- The promotions, effective May 23, 2022, will help align the firm for the next phase of growth.
- Nussey previously served as CFO, leading the company's IPOs on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. In the new role, he will drive operating execution with a focus on Lightspeed's path to profitability.
- Bakshani, previously EVP of Finance, will oversee Lightspeed's finance function and investor relations.
- Lightspeed also made a new hire for its executive leadership team, tapping Rani Hammond as Chief People Officer. Hammond will take up her new position on April 18, 2022.