Lightspeed promotes Brandon Nussey to COO, Asha Bakshani to CFO

Mar. 24, 2022 8:15 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) has promoted Brandon Nussey to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Asha Bakshani to Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
  • The promotions, effective May 23, 2022, will help align the firm for the next phase of growth.
  • Nussey previously served as CFO, leading the company's IPOs on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. In the new role, he will drive operating execution with a focus on Lightspeed's path to profitability.
  • Bakshani, previously EVP of Finance, will oversee Lightspeed's finance function and investor relations.
  • Lightspeed also made a new hire for its executive leadership team, tapping Rani Hammond as Chief People Officer. Hammond will take up her new position on April 18, 2022.
