Bank of England says crypto will require stronger global regulation

As crypto assets and decentralized finance technologies develop and grow, they're likely to become more interwoven with the traditional finance sector, bringing a number of potential benefits such as lower transaction costs, but also posing risks to the U.K. financial system, the Bank of England said in a statement.

The technology's development will require enhanced regulatory and law enforcement frameworks, both domestically and globally, the BOE said. The BOE's Financial Policy Committee judges that crypto economic functions should take place within the existing regulatory framework and that "the regulatory perimeter be adapted as necessary to ensure an equivalent regulatory outcome" to the traditional finance sector. In other words, the regulatory scope should be expanded.

The bank points out that cryptoassets' value grew ~10-fold between early 2020 and November 2021, peaking at $2.9T. Since then, their market cap retreated to ~$1.7T in the first week of March 2022. That now represents ~0.4% of global financial assets.

The FPC "continues to judge that direct risks to the stability of the U.K. financial system from cryptoassets and DeFi are currently limited, reflecting their limited size and interconnectedness with the wider financial system," the statement said.

But as the technology grows, so could the risks. The FPC is monitoring "a number of channels" for potential risks to systemic financial institutions, to core financial markets, and to the ability to make payments as well as the impact on real economy balance sheets.

The comments are in line with what many other central bankers have been saying about crypto. On Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the emergence of digital currencies and stablecoins "will require changes in existing laws and regulations."

Checking in on cryptocurrency activity on Thursday morning, bitcoin (BTC-USD) is rising 1.4% in the past 24 hours to just under $43K, ether (ETH-USD) breaks above $3K, up 2.9%, and Cardano (ADA-USD) is surging 16%.

