Ollie's Bargain slips after pointing to 'unprecedented' inflation headwinds

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) fell after Q4 sales misses estimates. The discount chain said it had to navigate through numerous headwinds, including unprecedented inflation in merchandise and transportation costs, shipping delays of imported product and backlogs at its distribution centers.

Comparable store sales were down 10.5% from a year ago. Comparable store sales decreased 2.0% compared with Q4 of 2019.

Adjusted operating income decreased 32.1% to $57.3M and adjusted operating margin decreased 500 basis points to 11.4%.

Looking ahead, the retailer set 2023 guidance for revenue of $1.91B to $1.93B vs. $1.94B consensus and EPS for $2.15 to $2.22 vs. $2.48 consensus.

On Wall Street, the weak profit guidance led to a round of price target cuts from Truist (to $41 from $50), KeyBanc Capital Markets (to $75 from $83) and Piper Sandler (to $62 from $70).

Shares of OLLI moved down 1.28% premarket on Thursday after shedding 5.29% on Wednesday right in front of the earnings release.

Dig into the Ollie's earnings call transcript for more color on the battle against inflation.