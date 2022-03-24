Intersect ENT to divest business in effort to gain antitrust approval for Medtronic deal
Mar. 24, 2022 8:28 AM ETIntersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), MDTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), which agreed to purchase Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) for $1.1B in August, said Intersect intends to divest its Fiagon business as the companies work to gain U.S. antitrust approval for the deal.
- The companies have agreed on the material terms of a sale and purchase agreement for a sale of the Fiagon business to Hemostasis LLC, according to an 8-K filing on Wednesday.
- Medtronic (MDT) warned that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission may or may not accept a consent decree relating to the sale of the Fiagon to Hemostasis and the FTC can sue to stop the purchase of XENT if it believes a combination will lessen competition.
- The disclosure comes after Dealreporter last month said the parties were said to be finalizing plans on potential divestitures in an effort to resolve U.S. antitrust concerns. A XENT spokesman told Dealreporter at the time that the transaction remains on track to close in April.
- Recall in November that Intersect ENT received a second request from FTC for planned sale to Medtronic.