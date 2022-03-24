Jobless claims sharply down to 187K, hits 3 month low
Mar. 24, 2022
- Initial Jobless Claims: -28K to 187K vs. 210K consensus and 215K prior (revised from 214K).
- 4-week moving average was 211,750, a decrease of 11,500 from the previous week's revised average of 223,250.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Mar. 12, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 181,087 in the week ended Mar. 19, a decrease of 22,824 (or 11.2%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 5,080 (or 2.5 percent) from the previous week. There were 651,153 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.350M vs. 1.417M prior and 1.410M consensus.