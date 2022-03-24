Durable goods orders drop significantly more than expected in February

Mar. 24, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Diggers in a Row on Industrial Parking Lot

vm/E+ via Getty Images

  • February Durable Goods: -2.2% vs. -0.5% expected and +1.6 % prior.
  • The decline in new orders followed four straight months of increases. Meanwhile shipments of manufactured durable goods slipped by $0.1B to $270.6B, after five consecutive monthly increases. Machinery, which fell after three straight months of growth, drove the decrease.
  • Core durable goods: -0.6% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.8% prior (revised from +0.7%).
  • Durable goods, excluding defense: -2.7% vs. +0.1% consensus and +1.4% in January (revised from +1.6%).
  • Non-defense orders, excluding aircraft: -0.3% vs. +0.5% expected and +1.3% prior (revised from +0.9%).
  • Unfilled orders for manufactured durable goods rose for the 13th straight month by $5.3B, or 0.4%, to $1,288.4B.
  • On Monday, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index registered a drop in February
