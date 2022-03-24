Incannex to acquire APIRx Pharma in a deal worth over $93 million
Mar. 24, 2022 8:32 AM ETIncannex Healthcare Limited (IXHL)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on cannabinoid and psychedelic medicines, announced an agreement to acquire the U.S.-based biotech APIRx Pharmaceutical.
- The ADRs of Australia-based Incannex (IXHL) are trading ~8% higher in the pre-market after the company announced the execution of the term sheet with binding commercial terms on Thursday.
- The proposed acquisition price is $93.3M payable in the form of scrip consideration at the 7-day volume-weighted-average-price (VWAP) immediately before the execution of the term sheet for the acquisition, Incannex (IXHL) said. Completion of the deal is subject to shareholder approval.
- "We believe that bringing together Incannex and APIRx will bolster our position as a leader in the medicinal cannabinoid sector and will further set IHL apart from other players in the industry," Chief Executive of Incannex (IXHL) Joel Latham noted.
A few weeks into the U.S. listing, Incannex (IXHL) ADRs were subject to heavy volatility this month.