Skeena Resources receives ~C$30.4M from exercise of warrants held by Barrick Gold

Mar. 24, 2022 8:36 AM ETSkeena Resources Ltd. (SKE), GOLDBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) has received ~C$30.4M from the exercise of 2,812,500 warrants held by Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD).
  • The warrants were originally issued to Barrick on Oct. 05, 2020 at C$10.80 exercise price in connection with Skeena's acquisition of 100% of the Eskay Creek gold-silver project  in British Columbia, Canada.
  • Skeena will use the proceeds to fund 60,000 metres of exploration drilling planned for Eskay Creek in 2022. A skid-based drilling program is expected to commence on the project in April, followed by a helicopter supported drilling program consisting of eight diamond drill rigs in June.
 
