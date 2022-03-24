El Salvador president links with Binance CEO to help adopt Bitcoin - Reuters
Mar. 24, 2022 8:38 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Following the delay of its first bitcoin-backed bond issuance, El Salvador is turning to cryptocurrency exchange Binance for help on adopting Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as legal tender, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing Milena Mayorga, the Central American country's ambassador to the U.S.
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Thursday is said to visit El Salvador and plans to meet Bitcoin (BTC-USD) activist President Nayib Bukele, Reuters noted, citing Mayorga's comments to reporters. Zhao's visit was a vote of confidence in Bukele's decision to adopt bitcoin as legal tender last year, in addition to its plan to issue bitcoin-backed bonds, Mayorga explained.
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +1.3%) is climbing to sub $43K in early morning trading Thursday, though still down 10% YTD.
- Nearing the end of January, the International Monetary Fund urged El Salvador to strip bitcoin of legal tender status.