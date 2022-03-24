Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) +2.5% pre-market after guiding for 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $300M, double its recently reported FY 2021 results, citing the company's "expanding addressable markets along with the continued rapid growth of our Energy Asset business."

At its 2022 Investor Day, Ameresco says it strong market share position in the ESCO market places it "in a strong position to benefit from a total addressable market which is projected to grow from ~$80B in 2022 to over $100B in 2026."

In its green gas business, the company expects to reach mechanical completion of RNG assets by year-end 2024 "that could result in a four-fold cumulative MMBtu output compared to 2021 levels when the plants are placed in service."

Ameresco recently reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.50/share on revenues of $416M.