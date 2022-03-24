NVR announces board and CEO changes

Mar. 24, 2022 8:40 AM ETNVR, Inc. (NVR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that Dwight C. Schar, Manuel H. Johnson and William A. Moran have announced their intention to retire from the company board and will not stand for re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
  • Mr. Schar has been Chairman of the Board since September 1993 and is the founder of NVR; he served as CEO from 1993 through June 2005.
  • Mr. Johnson has served as the Chairman of the Audit Committee since 1993 while Mr. Moran has provided the Board with homebuilding and land development expertise during his long tenure.
  • Paul C. Saville, current President and CEO, will stand for election to the Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; on his election, Mr. Saville will be appointed Executive Chairman of the Board and will give up the President and CEO positions.
  • The Board has appointed Eugene J. Bredow as president & CEO; he is working with the company since 2004 and has served as President of NVR Mortgage since April 2019.
