Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment inks lease with Build-a-Bear Workshop
Mar. 24, 2022 8:40 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), HOFV, HOFVWBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) has signed a lease with Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) to open in the Fan Engagement Zone at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in summer 2022.
- Mike Levy, President of Operations for HOFV said, “While football will always be the theme that brings it all together, the sport extends well beyond the action on the field. This is why we have strategically chosen to fill the Fan Engagement Zone with high-quality, family-friendly and interactive organizations like Build-A-Bear, Don Shula’s, TopGolf Swing Suites, The Brew Kettle and others that allow our guests to continue enjoying themselves before and long after the game. As the construction process continues to move forward, we look forward to welcoming all these brands to the Village later this year!”
- The Fan Engagement Zone set to be open in time for the 2022 2022 NFL season powered by Johnson Controls will be a sports and entertainment-themed, 82,000-square-foot promenade located strategically within the campus footprint and offering rooftop views of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
- It will be made up of unique restaurants, retailers and experiential offerings, with Topgolf Swing Suites and Don Shula’s serving as two of the anchor attractions.
- Shares up 4% premarket.