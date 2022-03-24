TD Securities lifts oil price forecast, downgrades MEG and EOG to hold
Mar. 24, 2022 8:46 AM ETEOG, MEGEF, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TD Securities updated the bank's oil price forecast and earning estimates Thursday; the bank now forecasts $85 WTI (USO) in 2022 and $75 WTI in 2023.
- Along with the commodity price adjustment, TD downgraded MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF) to hold from buy, as the analyst now sees Christina Lake achieving "project payout" in late 2022 leading to higher royalty payments in 2023.
- TD also downgraded EOG (EOG) to hold, but left remaining US, Canadian and European energy company ratings unchanged.
- Fundamentals for nearly every energy company globally are improving rapidly; however, in Canada oil-price realizations are better than ever, and earnings estimates are likely to see significant revisions higher in coming weeks.