TD Securities lifts oil price forecast, downgrades MEG and EOG to hold

Mar. 24, 2022 8:46 AM ETEOG, MEGEF, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments

Bull and Bear Symbol with Stock Market Concept.

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

  • TD Securities updated the bank's oil price forecast and earning estimates Thursday; the bank now forecasts $85 WTI (USO) in 2022 and $75 WTI in 2023.
  • Along with the commodity price adjustment, TD downgraded MEG (OTCPK:MEGEF) to hold from buy, as the analyst now sees Christina Lake achieving "project payout" in late 2022 leading to higher royalty payments in 2023.
  • TD also downgraded EOG (EOG) to hold, but left remaining US, Canadian and European energy company ratings unchanged.
  • Fundamentals for nearly every energy company globally are improving rapidly; however, in Canada oil-price realizations are better than ever, and earnings estimates are likely to see significant revisions higher in coming weeks.
