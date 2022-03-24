Novo Integrated stock rises 9% on patent for oral pouch delivery system technology
Mar. 24, 2022 8:49 AM ETNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novo Integrated Sciences' (NASDAQ:NVOS) unit PRO-DIP was issued U.S. Patent No. 11,273,965 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to the subsidiary's novel technology for manufacturing its oral supplement pouches.
- The company said PRO-DIP’s initial oral pouch commercial product offering, ION Energy pouch, is designed for the delivery of flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small, semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth.
- “Being issued this patent for PRO-DIP’s oral pouch delivery system ensures commercial protection as we work to develop and distribute an entire new product category for applications such as hydration, immunity, multi-vitamin, antioxidants, creatine, and sleep," said PRO-DIP's President Peter St. Lawrence.
- NVOS +9.33% premarket to $3.28