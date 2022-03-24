Novo Integrated stock rises 9% on patent for oral pouch delivery system technology

Mar. 24, 2022 8:49 AM ETNovo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NVOS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • Novo Integrated Sciences' (NASDAQ:NVOS) unit PRO-DIP was issued U.S. Patent No. 11,273,965 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office related to the subsidiary's novel technology for manufacturing its oral supplement pouches.
  • The company said PRO-DIP’s initial oral pouch commercial product offering, ION Energy pouch, is designed for the delivery of flavorful bursts of vitamins and natural energy supplements through small, semi-permeable sachets placed in the mouth.
  • “Being issued this patent for PRO-DIP’s oral pouch delivery system ensures commercial protection as we work to develop and distribute an entire new product category for applications such as hydration, immunity, multi-vitamin, antioxidants, creatine, and sleep," said PRO-DIP's President Peter St. Lawrence.
  • NVOS +9.33% premarket to $3.28
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.