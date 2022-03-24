Halozyme Therapeutics licenses ENHANZE drug delivery technology to Chugai

Mar. 24, 2022 8:52 AM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Medical Development Laboratory: Scientist Wearing Face Mask Looking Under Microscope and Using Digital Tablet. Specialists Working on Medicine, Biotechnology Research in Advanced Pharma Lab

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has granted Chugai a license to its ENHANZE drug delivery technology for use in an undisclosed target.
  • The ENHANZE technology is based on the recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20).
  • Terms of the collaboration and license agreement call for Chugai to make a $25M upfront payment, as well as up to $160M in milestone payments.
  • Halozyme (HALO) is also entitled to royalties from sales of medicines developed by Chugai using ENHANZE.
