Halozyme Therapeutics licenses ENHANZE drug delivery technology to Chugai
Mar. 24, 2022 8:52 AM ETHalozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) has granted Chugai a license to its ENHANZE drug delivery technology for use in an undisclosed target.
- The ENHANZE technology is based on the recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme (rHuPH20).
- Terms of the collaboration and license agreement call for Chugai to make a $25M upfront payment, as well as up to $160M in milestone payments.
- Halozyme (HALO) is also entitled to royalties from sales of medicines developed by Chugai using ENHANZE.
