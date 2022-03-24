British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) is on watch after JPMorgan turned bullish with an upgrade to an Overweight rating from Neutral.

Analyst Jared Dinges and team noted that BTI's strong execution in cigarettes is driving share gains and said the tobacco giant is a true multi-category player in next generation products.

"It’s three-pronged NGP approach that is well placed to take advantage of Vapor's transition towards profitability and the rapidly improving Vapor margin profile fundamentally changes our view on the speed at which BAT will be able to reach breakeven for its NGP business as a whole (now FY24e with upside risk vs FY25 target). Supported by SBB and improving Vapor profitability we believe double-digit MT EPS growth for BAT is now well underpinned."

While visibility on British American Tobacco (BTI) may be somewhat limited near-term due to regulatory wildcards like the FDA proposed rule on menthol cigarettes and a potential guidance cut following Russia exit, those factors are seen priced in and any near-term weakness is expected to be more than offset by the underlying strength of the business over the mid-term.

Shares of British American Tobacco (BTI) rose 0.95% premarket to $42.55 following the JPMorgan nod.

