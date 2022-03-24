Sientra gets approval to market breast implants in Canada

Mar. 24, 2022 9:01 AM ETSientra, Inc. (SIEN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Businessman stamping approved stamp on document in meeting

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) said it received approval from Health Canada to market its silicone gel breast implants in Canada.
  • The company noted that it will market the breast implants in Canada through its local partner Kai Aesthetic.
  • "As only the third silicone gel breast implant manufacturer approved in Canada—and the first in nearly two decades—we look forward to providing Canadian consumers with the latest generation technology backed by our clinically-proven, unrivaled ten-year safety data, and our industry-leading Platinum20 warranty,” said Sientra President and CEO Ron Menezes.
