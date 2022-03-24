Future plc acquires WhatCulture, Waive, terms not disclosed
Mar. 24, 2022 9:00 AM ETFuture plc (FRNWF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Future Plc (OTC:FRNWF) has continued its rapid expansion with the acquisition of two businesses, WhatCulture, a social-first brand focused on the gaming and entertainment market, and data insight start-up, Waive, which uses machine learning to identify social trends.
- Together, these addition will bolster Future's diversification of revenue streams, alongside its social media offering, and editorial strategy.
- The WhatCulture business brings a wealth of YouTube advertising experience which will further strengthen Future's position in video; further WhatCulture will also benefit from Future's proprietary technology.
- The intelligent trend spotting platform Waive, will empower Future's expert editorial teams to forecast trends, informing the creation of the most engaging content focused on the target audiences.