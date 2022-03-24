Future plc acquires WhatCulture, Waive, terms not disclosed

Mar. 24, 2022 9:00 AM ETFuture plc (FRNWF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

word m and a made with wood building blocks, stock image

Maks_Lab/iStock via Getty Images

  • Future Plc (OTC:FRNWF) has continued its rapid expansion with the acquisition of two businesses, WhatCulture, a social-first brand focused on the gaming and entertainment market, and data insight start-up, Waive, which uses machine learning to identify social trends.
  • Together, these addition will bolster Future's diversification of revenue streams, alongside its social media offering, and editorial strategy.
  • The WhatCulture business brings a wealth of YouTube advertising experience which will further strengthen Future's position in video; further WhatCulture will also benefit from Future's proprietary technology.
  • The intelligent trend spotting platform Waive, will empower Future's expert editorial teams to forecast trends, informing the creation of the most engaging content focused on the target audiences.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.