Future FinTech trials blockchain tech system with China's anti-counterfeiting agency
Mar. 24, 2022 9:00 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Future Fintech's (NASDAQ:FTFT) wholly-owned subsidiary, Cloud Chain Network and Technology, and the Anti-Counterfeiting Committee of the China Foundation of Consumer Protection on Thursday began the trial operation of its jointly developed Blockchain Quality and Safety Traceability System.
- The blockchain technology system includes three independent systems: credit verification system, engagement protocol decoder and enterprise communication as a service.
- "Our jointly developed blockchain technology system addresses the requisites of the anti-counterfeiting edicts of the '3.15 China Brand Responsibility Plan' which is to create a transparent and accountable business-to-consumer ecosystem which can help to promote healthy economic growth," said Yan Zhi, general manager of FTFT's Cloud Chain Network.
- Earlier in March, Future FinTech's subsidiary launched a cryptocurrency hedge fund.