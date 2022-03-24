Wearable Health to launch enhanced product line with iHelp Max

  • Wearable Health Solutions (OTCPK:WHSI) said it expects to launch its new product line with advanced features to the iHelp Max in Jun.
  • iHelp Max, a 4G cellular PERS device, has advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world.
  • WHSI is also developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring).
  • WHSI's vital data monitoring solution plans be available in the fall.
