Wearable Health to launch enhanced product line with iHelp Max
Mar. 24, 2022 9:03 AM ETWearable Health Solutions, Inc. (WHSI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Wearable Health Solutions (OTCPK:WHSI) said it expects to launch its new product line with advanced features to the iHelp Max in Jun.
- iHelp Max, a 4G cellular PERS device, has advanced features such as fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, and medication reminders, sold directly to dealers and distributors in the U.S and around the world.
- WHSI is also developing additional features for the device that include RPM (Remote Patient Monitoring).
- WHSI's vital data monitoring solution plans be available in the fall.