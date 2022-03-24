Traeger is in freefall after wave of downgrades citing outlook into question

  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) fell 16% premarket after its guidance lands below the consensus mark followed by a series of downgrades from Wall Street analysts on Thursday.
  • In fourth-quarter earnings, Traeger said it expects its FY22 revenue to range between $800-$850M that compares to consensus of $954.77M. The revenue outlook range for 1Q22 is set to $208-$212M vs. $255.27M consensus.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is projected to $70-$80M for the full-year and $22-$24M for Q1.
  • The grill company blamed gross margin pressures due to the worsening supply chain headwinds.
  • Jeffries lowered its rating to Hold from Buy with a price target of $7, down from $25, while Piper Sandler cut to $10 from prior target of $17.
  • Stifel downgraded Traeger's stock to Hold from Buy also cutting target price to $7.50 from previous $26. That suggests a potential downside of 14.7% from the stock's last close.
  • "Declining grill revenue in combination with supply chain/logistics related margin pressure weigh heavily on profitability and change the leverage profile adding risk to the equity," said analyst Jim Duffy at Stifel.
  • Duffy added: "At the current share price, we do not believe shareholders are being adequately compensated for these risks. Our target price of $7.50 represents 12.0x EV/EBITDA on our FY23E adj. EBITDA estimate of $107mn."
  • Highlights of fourth quarter results: Traeger topped consensus with revenue of $174.93M (+30.8% Y/Y), beating estimates by $18.13M
  • By segment: Grill revenue, $100.7M (+9.3% Y/Y); Consumables, $26.1M (-19.4% Y/Y); and Accessories, $48.1M (+424.5% Y/Y).
  • That takes the full year revenue to $785.5M (+43.9% Y/Y), exceeding prior guidance of $760M to $770M.
  • Gross profit margin for the quarter was 37.4%, down 80 bps Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA of $13.8M.
  • Non-GAAP EPS was $0.03.
  • The company ended the quarter with $16.7M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • "While we are projecting lower than typical growth in 2022, our strong multi-year growth CAGR and market share gains give us confidence in our long-term opportunity to grow household penetration and to disrupt the grilling category," commented While we are projecting lower than typical growth in 2022, our strong multi-year growth CAGR and market share gains give us confidence in our long-term opportunity to grow household penetration and to disrupt the grilling category.
  • For more details, dig into Traeger earnings' call transcript.
