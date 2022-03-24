Protara begins dosing in early-stage trial of TARA-002 for bladder cancer
Mar. 24, 2022 9:26 AM ETProtara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) said it dosed the first patient in a phase 1 trial of its cell therapy TARA-002 to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).
- The primary objective of the early-stage trial, dubbed ADVANCED-1, is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and signs of anti-tumor activity of TARA-002, with the goal of establishing a recommended dose for a planned phase 2 trial.
- The trial will evaluate TARA-002 in patients with NMIBC with high-grade carcinoma in situ and high-grade papillary tumors, who have not received prior treatment and also those people who have previously received therapy.
- The U.S. FDA had cleared the company’s Investigational New Drug application to begin trial for TARA-002 in October last year.